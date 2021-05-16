Courtney Stodden, best known for their marriage to actor Doug Hutchison when they were just 16 years old, was spotted out and about in Palm Springs, California, on Friday, May 14, just two days after Chrissy Teigen publicly apologized via social media for bullying them in the past.

“[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” the 26-year-old alleged during an interview with The Daily Beast published on May 10. “She has sent me so many different tweets. Private DMs, up ’til a couple years ago. It’s so damaging when you have someone like Chrissy Teigen bullying children.”

They added, “It was just so hypocritical of her. I think, for me, because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old, at a time when I needed help. Like, I was being abused.”

Stodden married Hutchison — who was 51 years old at the time of the nuptials — in May 2011, which became the subject of international news. During the pair’s relationship, they were featured on many reality TV shows, including Couples Therapy, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating, Reality Ex-Wives, The Mother-Daughter Experiment and, most recently, 2020’s Courtney. The former flames split in 2018 but their divorce was not finalized until March 2020.

They also noted that Teigen, 35, was not the only celebrity to treat them with hostility at the height of their fame. “People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies,” they told the outlet. “Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

On May 12, Teigen issued an apology on her Twitter. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. … I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

Stodden responded to the statement via Instagram the same day and claimed they accepted the apology despite the fact that the Sports Illustrated alum has yet to reach out privately.

