Courtney Stodden Accuses Chrissy Teigen of Bullying Them in Old Tweets: Everything We Know​​​

Speaking out. Courtney Stodden, model and media personality best known for their marriage to actor Doug Hutchison when they were 16 years old, accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying them over social media during the height of their fame.

“[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,'” Stodden, 26, claimed to The Daily Beast in an interview published on May 10. “She has sent me so many different tweets. Private DMs, up ’til a couple years ago. It’s so damaging when you have someone like Chrissy Teigen bullying children.”

The Washington native added, “It was just so hypocritical of her. I think, for me, because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old, at a time when I needed help. Like, I was being abused.”

Courtney also alleged that other celebrities also were outwardly cruel to them during the early days of their marriage to Hutchison, which ended in 2018. Their divorce was not finalized until March 2020.

“People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies,” they said. “Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

The former pageant queen married the Green Mile star in 2011 and their union garnered international attention. Hutchison was 51 years old at the time of their nuptials. As a couple, they appeared on many reality shows over the years, including Couples Therapy in 2012, Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, Reality Ex-Wives in 2015, The Mother/Daughter Experiment in 2016, Celebs Go Dating in 2017, and Courtney in 2020.

In Touch reached out to Teigen for comment on the allegations. Scroll through the gallery below to get all the details on the situation between Courtney and Chrissy over the Safely founder’s past tweets and DMs.