Taking a stand. Pregnant Counting On star Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, each observed #BlackoutTuesday on social media in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd.

Jinger, 26, and Jeremy, 32, each shared a photo of a black square featuring the words “imago Dei,” which means “image of God” in Latin. They also each shared the same caption that read, “Made in the image of God. Psalm 8:3-5 [folded hands emoji.]”

The psalm they shared speaks of the glory and honor of mankind, and the Grace Church pastor took to his Instagram Live on Monday, June 1 to further explain his thoughts on Floyd’s death.

“I’ve been wanting to take these days to listen, to do a lot of speaking with friends trying to stand in other people’s shoes,” he said, adding that he’s had conversations with friends in various ethnic communities. “I think that it’s very important to ask a lot of questions and to hear the perspectives. Not just the theological perspectives, but also the emotional perspectives. It’s been a very difficult time emotionally for many dear friends of mine, for many of you, for myself. And so I’ve been wanting to take the last days to listen. It’s very important to hear the thoughts of others.”

The former soccer player said he felt ready to speak and he offered his opinion an appropriate response to Floyd’s death. “First we need to weep with those who weep, with our loved ones, with our fellow citizens of this country,” he said. “We need to weep not merely on their account but we need to weep at the brokenness of this world, at the injustice of this world, at the hatred that exists, at the division and the strife and the violence. We need to weep at the brokenness of humanity.”

Jeremy read various psalms and scriptures during his Live and then he offered a solution for his followers to the heal “brokenness” of the world, which is to share hope with others.

Courtesy Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Floyd, 46, died while being arrested on May 25 in Minneapolis. Viral video footage of his death showed arresting officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds while Floyd repeatedly said, “Please, the knee in my neck, I can’t breathe.” Four days later, Chauvin, 44, was arrested three days later and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.