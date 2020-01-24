Clearly, Cody Simpson can’t stop thinking about Miley Cyrus — and we don’t blame him! The 27-year-old pop star took part in the #DollyPartonChallenge, in which celebrities have been uploading appropriate photos of themselves for specific social media apps, and the 23-year-old took notice.

“Dolly’s setting worldwide trends shouting out platforms she don’t [sic] even use,” she captioned four photos of herself including one where she almost shows her breast. “LegendWithaFlipPhone #SheStillSendsFaxes #IfYouDontKnowWhataFaxIsLookItUp #MyFairyGodMotherIsTheQueen #QueenofCountry #QueenoftheGram #ThereWillNeverBeAnotherDolly #AllHailDollyParton #Memequeen.”

Of course, Cody “liked” the photo among other Hollywood stars including Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Lynn Spears and Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus. Naturally, the blonde babe’s followers couldn’t help but leave some love in the comments section. One person wrote, “OK, I’m here for this,” while another echoed, “OK, yes. All hail Dolly Parton, but also all hail Miley Cyrus.” A third person chimed in, writing, “QUEEN OF THIS GENERATION.”

Additionally, the handsome hunk posted a video of himself swimming at the University of Southern California later that same day, and the Tennessee native made a ~dirty~ joke on the ‘gram. “Back in. Pull your weight in water. Some extra buckets after training with the boys!” he wrote. Miley replied, “Swim thru me,” with a water emoji.

The musical artists — who have been dating since October after being friends for years — seem to be going strong these days. However, Cody revealed he isn’t ready for the next phase in life at the moment. On the Tuesday, January 21, episode of “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” podcast, they asked the “Golden Thing” crooner if he wants children soon. “None yet, mate,” he replied.

But don’t worry — Cody reassured listeners that everything was going well with his lady. “Yeah, it’s great. Amazing, no complaints,” he shared.

These days, the pair enjoy spending time together. So much so, they always upload snaps and videos on social media for their followers to see. On January 15, the Grammy nominee showed off her toned physique at the gym while Cody was doing burpees in the background. “We have a different idea of ‘werking out,’” she captioned the video. Prior to that, Miley gushed about her other half in honor of birthday on January 11. “Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world, @codysimpson,” she said at the time. “I love you and our pirate life!”

In October, the Australia native got candid about his feelings for Miley, despite only dating for a short period of time. “I’m very happy. Yeah, I’m very, very happy,” he told In Touch and other reporters in October. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does and I’m very similar in that sense, that’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship.”

So sweet! Now, get a room, you two.