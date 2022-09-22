Coco Austin is no stranger to being called out over some controversial parenting techniques, but her latest mom hack of saving time by having daughter Chanel take a bath in a kitchen sink over a proper tub is raising eyebrows among some fans.

Chanel, 6, was seen sitting up in the countertop sink surrounded by bubbles while playing on her iPad in a TikTok video Coco, 43, shared on Thursday, September 22. The child’s hair was wet from bathing, as coffee makers and other kitchen devices were close by.

Courtesy of Coco Austin/Instagram

“Getting ready for Patricia Fields fashion show. First, bath time. The sink is the easiest when you have to be fast,” Coco wrote over the various shots of Chanel taking her kitchen sink bath.

“We only had an hour to get ready and figure out what to wear,” Ice T‘s wife of 21 years then went on to explain as she was seen using a curling iron on her long pink tresses, adding, “I almost always do my own hair and makeup,” as she continued her glam routine.

Courtesy of Coco Austin/Instagram

Fortunately, Chanel made it out of the kitchen sink and was seen getting dressed in a black sweater, pink and black plaid skirt and black shoes as Coco proudly noted that her daughter picked out her own outfit. She then shared videos from Patricia’s fashion show, where Chanel looked so grown up sitting in the front row and taking videos on her phone of models walking down the runway.

“Chanel’s 1st fashion show as a Prospector … lol,” Coco captioned the video when she reposted it to Instagram, noting, “This was from an hour before getting ready…”

Fans were divided about Chanel’s kitchen sink bath, with one follower telling Coco, “Y’all still treating her like an infant,” while another added, “She’s almost 7!” One person responded, “Thats her issue, let her be,”about Coco’s parenting while another added, “I love it!! Mommy multitasking.”

The Ice Loves Coco alum has been the subject of mom-shaming in the past. She revealed in July 2021 that she was still breastfeeding her then-5-year-old daughter.

“Chanel still likes my boobs. It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child,” Coco, told Us Weekly , adding that while her daughter was able to “eat steak and hamburgers,” she “likes a little snack every now and then.” Coco added, “Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

She was once again the subject of controversial parenting in May, when Coco clapped back at fans after she shared Instagram photos using a stroller to push Chanel so she wouldn’t have to walk during a shopping trip in the Bahamas.

After a number of fans told the Think Like a Man Too actress that her daughter was way too old for the device, Coco responded, “This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isn’t there a war & mass shootings going as we speak, and you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH.”