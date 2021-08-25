Behold Coco Austin and Ice-T's Stunning Home: Inside Shoe Closet and More

There’s no place like home! Coco Austin and Ice-T’s extravagant abode has everything the couple and parents of daughter Chanel could hope to have.

The model, 42, showed off her vibrant Louboutin-filled closet in a series of photos on Wednesday, August 25, revealing she couldn’t resist getting some content in her “shoe sanctuary.”

“Been holding out on you guys lately … Secretly shooting for next year’s calendar,” Coco wrote in her Instagram caption alongside two of her behind-the-scenes photos showing the star next to her high-fashion stilettos. “My shoe closet is the sexiest place I know, so, of course, this had to be shot for one of the looks.”

In 2020, the mom of one gushed over their stunning digs and revealed household chores are not as much of a bother because her favorite place in the house is their laundry room.

“We have our own huge, red washer and dryer and when [Ice-T is] downstairs playing an Xbox, usually you’ll find me doing the laundry,” she told People.

The Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor, 63, said he, on the other hand, was all about relaxing in the bedroom. “I got an 80-inch television [in there],” he said. “When I get home from work, I go up to the bedroom, watch all my TV shows, chill out, and [our baby, Chanel, and our dogs] are usually in bed with us too.”

As for her closet, well, that spot holds an extra special place in Coco’s heart, especially with the animal-print carpeting. “This is my heaven,” she told the outlet, while showing off her countless designer duds.

Coco and Ice-T have been married for more than 15 years now. They tied the knot in December 2005 at Hollywood’s iconic W Hotel, and fans got to watch the couple exchange their vows on their reality show, Ice Loves Coco.

“I couldn’t have picked a better partner,” the rapper previously told In Touch exclusively. “She pulls her weight and kills it in every department.” As for their secret to maintaining a happy marriage, Ice-T said, “We address problems quickly” and they also make sure to “compromise.”

Scroll down to see photos from inside their luxurious abode!