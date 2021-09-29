Kim Kardashian, Snooki and More Stars Who Wore Full Makeup in the Delivery Room

Looking glamorous is usually the last thing on pregnant women’s minds before giving birth … or so we thought. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Snooki rocked full faces of makeup while welcoming their babies.

Back in 2016, makeup artist Alaha Karimi admitted to touching up her appearance in between contractions. Yes! You read that correctly.

“Three weeks ago at this time, I was finishing up my makeup and getting ready for my princess #SofiaAlaya to make her appearance. Yes, I was doing my makeup while I was in labor!” she boasted via Instagram back in 2016. “I was pausing during contractions and picking up where I left off once the contractions passed.”

Keira Knightley once expressed her frustration with Duchess Kate‘s public postpartum appearance following the birth of her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

“She was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on,” Keira wrote in the book Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies). “The face the world wants to see. Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful, look stylish, don’t show your battleground, Kate.”

The morning after the royal gave birth to Charlotte in 2015, she and Prince William stepped out of the hospital and debuted their baby girl to the press. Beaming, the duchess wore a yellow floral dress, makeup and high heels, and her hair was sleek and styled.

“Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don’t show. Don’t tell,” the Pride and Prejudice actress wrote. “Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers. This stuff is easy. It happens every day. What’s the big deal? So does death, you s–t-heads, but you don’t have to pretend that’s easy.”

A study by Cosmetify recently revealed that 64 percent of women get some form of beauty treatment before giving birth.

According to the study, which was published on Harper’s Bazaar, two out of three women aged 18 to 31 will invest in beauty treatments ahead of their due date, with half getting manicures or pedicures, and a third going for spray tans and blowdry treatments.

When the women in the study were asked why they were so concerned about their appearance following childbirth, the top reason was looking good in post-birth pictures.

We only have one question: What kind of magical primer are these women using where they don’t manage to sweat off their foundation?

