Fans slammed Coco Austin for posing spread eagle in new bikini photos.

Coco, 44, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 15, to share two photos of herself rocking a multi-colored bikini. While she stood tall in one of the photos, the other snapshot captured her squatting with her legs open.

“Trying to get my last Summer days in…” she captioned the photos, along with the hashtags “poolside” and “swimsuit lover.” The caption concluded with the model encouraging fans to check out her OnlyFans page.

Shortly after Coco shared the post, fans rushed to the comments section to slam the mother of one for sharing the revealing photos. “You’re a mother now grow up you ain’t all that,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “What a poor disgusting example she is for her child.”

An additional person said that the photos were “too much” for them and they were “unfollowing” her account.

However, others defended Coco and argued that she had every right to post sexy photos. “Mothers are allowed to be sexy too, sorry you’re bitter about it!” one fan commented. “Look inside yourself and stop perpetuating misogyny.”

Another person called Coco “beautiful” and “stunning,” adding that she is “the perfect woman” and was “aging like fine wine.”

While the California native didn’t clap back at her critics, she and her husband, Ice-T, are no strangers to defending themselves against trolls.

On July 4, Coco got fans talking when she shared risqué photos of herself posing in a white bikini thong and a tiny red cut-off top.

After fans told her to “get over” herself, Ice-T, 65, slammed the social media users by writing, “If you have a Problem with Coco … Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo s–t…”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2002, have also been known to call out their critics who have slammed certain ways they have chosen to raise their daughter Chanel, 7.

“They’re like, on me,” Coco said about mom-shamers during an October 2022 interview. “But the thing is, everybody’s a hypocrite I feel because they do certain weird things in their house.”

Courtesy of Coco Austin/Instagram

The Southwest Babes actress then admitted that she doesn’t understand why her parenting choices receive so many negative responses. “I don’t think that bathing my daughter in the sink is weird. If I have a huge-ass sink, why not? It’s just easier for me,” Coco said, explaining some of the decisions she’s received backlash for. “And if I have to carry her everywhere and it’s just easier to bring a stroller, why not? She’s petite, she’s super small, and it’s easier.”

“I don’t understand. Why go after me over something so stupid? It’s a stroller. It’s our baby in a sink,” the Ice Loves Coco alum continued. “Like, come on people, next thing you’re going to say, ‘Oh, you’re kissing her wrong,’ you know?”

Chanel is Coco’s only child, though the Law & Order: SVU star shares daughter Letesha Marrow and son Tracy Marrow Jr. with previous partners.