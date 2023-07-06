Defending his wife. Ice-T didn’t hold back while clapping back at haters’ negative comments about Coco Austin’s recent bikini photo.

Coco, 44, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 4, to share risqué photos of herself posing in a white bikini thong and a tiny red cut-off top as she held up American flags.

“Happy ‘4th Of July’ !!” she wrote alongside the photos. “I’m celebrating in AZ … Yes, it gets HOT outside.”

Shortly after she shared the post, several of her followers took to the comments section to criticize Coco for taking the revealing photos.

“Please get over yourself. This is not a good look,” one critic commented. Another added, “Just blows my mind you are okay with your child seeing this … In person no less.”

However, Ice-T, 65, stood up for his wife by writing, “If you have a Problem with Coco … Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo s–t…”

Ice-T and Coco, who tied the knot in 2002, have been open about many aspects of their lives with their fans. Their transparency has led them to face hate online, though they have no problem standing up to their critics.

While the model has been ​criticized for her revealing photos, the pair has also faced backlash regarding certain ways they have chosen to raise their daughter Chanel.

“They’re like, on me,” Coco told Page Six in October 2022 about mom-shamers. “But the thing is, everybody’s a hypocrite I feel because they do certain weird things in their house.”

The California native went on to admit that she doesn’t understand why her parenting choices receive so many negative responses. “I don’t think that bathing my daughter in the sink is weird. If I have a huge-ass sink, why not? It’s just easier for me,” Coco said, pointing out certain decisions she’s been criticized for. “And if I have to carry her everywhere and it’s just easier to bring a stroller, why not? She’s petite, she’s super small, and it’s easier.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“I don’t understand. Why go after me over something so stupid? It’s a stroller. It’s our baby in a sink,” she continued. “Like, come on people, next thing you’re going to say, ‘Oh, you’re kissing her wrong,’ you know?”

They haven’t let the backlash stop them from sharing their other unique parenting decisions. In May, the Law & Order: SVU star revealed that Chanel, 7, still sleeps in the same bed as her parents.

“I was there when Coco was pregnant, I went to the hospital and Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us,” Ice-T explained while appearing on “That Moment with Daymond John” podcast on May 9. “I’m so much more connected to her than my other kids. But it’s been a beautiful thing.”

In addition to Chanel, the “I Ain’t New Ta This” musician shares daughter Letesha Marrow and son Tracy Marrow Jr. with previous partners.