Coco Austin and her husband, Ice-T, have been going strong for 20 years. So, how exactly do they keep the spark alive? The model tells In Touch exclusively she loves to dress up “sexy” and go out dancing with her longtime love.

Coco, 42, reveals that she and Ice-T, 63, both like to carve out some “one-on-one” time so they can cherish each other’s company when they are not busy growing their empire or raising their 5-year-old daughter, Chanel. In addition to Chanel, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor is also a parent to a son Tracy Jr. and daughter Letesha from past relationships.

“He likes me to get dressed up in something sexy,” the former Ice Loves Coco reality star tells In Touch, revealing she enjoys getting glamorous just as much.

“If we go see a movie, he wants me to look cute with heels, nothing frumpy, because you have to, you kind of have to incorporate — what did you guys look like when you guys first met. You guys were at your best, right?” Coco explains to In Touch. “As a couple, you guys really thought about what you were going to wear when you were around each other.”

“Like every little detail about each other, where you’re tiptoeing around at your best when you first got with your mate,” Coco continues. “So, you have to remember that and do that for your date nights. And it’s always worked out for us. We’re a couple that likes to go out and listen to music and dance. I’m a dancer. I love to dance. Not necessarily Ice, but he sits back and watches me.”

The mom of one says checking in with each other is another big factor in their successful marriage. “I have a lot going on in my schedule,” she shares. “So, in the mornings, we kind of bring it in and talk about our day. We’re constantly communicating.”

Ice-T and Coco, who first met on the set of a music video, have proven to be a united force ever since they tied the knot in December 2005. Nearly a decade later, they welcomed daughter Chanel in November 2015.

After Coco spoke candidly about her decision to breastfeed Chanel still in a July interview with Us Weekly, the “New Jack Hustler” rapper rushed to her defense on Twitter when he saw backlash surface online.

“News Flash!” Ice-T wrote on August 4. “We feed Chanel FOOD… She just likes to suck moms [sic] boob every now and then…” He then quipped, “Me too!!!”