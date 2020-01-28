Things are not always as they seem. Christine Brown live-tweeted during the Sunday, January 26, episode of Sister Wives and was clearly embarrassed by how she was portrayed during discussions about the whole family living in one house and selling their Las Vegas homes.

“My bratty reaction just makes me cringe,” Christine, 47, tweeted that night. “I said very very logical things but … I’m not bad, just edited that way.” She also included a graphic of the carton character Jessica Rabbit with the quote, “I’m not bad, I’m just drawn that way,” so she was clearly also poking fun at herself and the situation.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Twitter

Christine made it very clear during the episode that she was not thrilled about the idea of living in one house with her three fellow sister wives — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown. Their husband, Kody Brown, continually brought up the prospect during the family’s Christmas festivities during the episode, and his third wife just wanted to enjoy the holiday and not deal with the issue.

“Let’s have a Merry Christmas!! And talk about the one house later,” the reality star tweeted earlier the same evening. She added later, “I stress ate SO MUCH after @realkodybrown presented the ‘One House.’ I loved our living arrangement in Vegas and I just don’t see why we’d mess with perfection. It. Was. Perfect.”

Christine had similar feelings during the January 19 episode of the TLC series and made them known on social media then as well. Kody’s second wife, Janelle, wrote on Twitter that night, “It will be no secret. I’m in love with the one house idea,” and Christine retweeted her and replied, “It will be no secret. I’m not in love with the one house idea.”

In fact, this sentiment is not new to the sister wife. On the March 10 episode of the show, Christine said, “I would happily live next door to [my sister wives] for the rest of my life. Absolutely. With them? No, no. Have you met them?” She laughed at the time, but it was obvious she was serious about needing some privacy. She also live-tweeted that episode, and wrote, “One big house?? I told Shelbi [the family’s real estate agent] IT. WAS. NOT. HAPPENING.”

This is obviously not Christine’s favorite topic to discuss, but she seemed to hint that TLC made her out to be “brattier” about the whole thing than she was in reality. How do you think she feels about Kody’s one house idea now?