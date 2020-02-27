Nothing to see here, folks! Tarek El Moussa tells In Touch exclusively coparenting with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, is “going great,” despite calling it quits in January 2017. “You know, we both understand that the kids are everything,” the HGTV star, 38, reveals. “We both know that. We love the kids.”

Tarek — who shares Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, with Christina, 36 — also got candid as to how they were able to put their differences aside and move on from the past. “We would never do anything to harm the kids, and we have a really positive relationship because we understand that’s how it has to be for many different reasons — all the way from business to the kids,” he admits. “So, we get along really well now.”

Tarek and Christina split after eight years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2018. Since then, Tarek has found love with Heather Rae Young — the two recently moved in together — while the blonde beauty welcomed her first child, Hudson, with her husband, Ant Anstead.

The California native has even been introduced to Christina’s bundle of joy. “I did meet him a few times,” he states. “I see him at soccer games and a couple of times at drop-offs. He’s a cute little guy!”

These days, the dad of two is quite busy as he is starring in a new show, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, without the help of Christina by his side on Flip or Flop. “The big difference between the shows is the way I make the decisions on camera,” he says. “On Flip or Flop, you’ll see the interaction where I’m making decisions with Christina, and we come up with ideas together and watch them play out. On Flipping 101, I’m the expert in the situation, and I give my advice based on things that come up.”

Clearly, the TV personality is excited to go “more in-depth” with viewers. “[It’s] a lot more educational for people that want to learn about investing and learn about how to flip real estate,” he shares.

Even though Tarek says he had “a bit of jitters” filming the show solo, he was looking forward to tackling a new project in the real estate world. “I really enjoy the show, I believe in the show and I’ve been doing TV [for] a long time, so more than anything I’ve been excited.”

Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa will premiere on HGTV on Thursday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET. Tarek’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition episode premieres on HGTV on Sunday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

