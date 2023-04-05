Christina Aguilera has some advice for fans when it comes to oral sex. She’s a firm believer in swallowing when the act is complete.

“Swallowing is really a good thing. … It’s got a lot of protein,” the “Fighter” singer, 42, revealed on the Wednesday, April 5, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

While calling herself a “promoter of the swallow,” Christina added, “There is something to be said [for doing so] after you put in the hard work.”

Xtina didn’t stop at just oral sex, as she had other tips, including how it is “really important to be with a partner where you can really explore.” She said, “Sexuality is a very specific thing, so, like, what one guy might like, another one doesn’t.”

“There are some guys that don’t like their balls being touched … and there are some guys that like brutal things happening to them. There [are] a lot of different levels,” the “Beautiful” songstress explained.

Christina said that she has been pretty adventurous the places she’s had sex, revealing she’s done the deed while “bent over the soundboard” in a studio, under the blankets aboard a commercial airline flight and how the shower is always a great place for intimacy.

The current recipient of Christina’s venturesome sexuality is her partner of 13 years, Matthew Rutler. The pair began dating in 2010 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2014, though they have yet to tie the knot. The couple share one daughter, Summer Rain Rutler, whom they welcomed on August 16, 2014.

“I want to plan it and cherish the moment, while not feeling rushed,” Christina told People in 2015 about not being in a hurry to marry. She added, “Our love is secure enough that we don’t need a wedding to prove our love or commitment. We are enjoying our daughter, our family and our work for now.” The Grammy winner was previous married to Jordan Bratman from 2005 through 2010 and share a son Max, who was born in January 2008.

By August 2022, the couple reportedly had no plans to become husband and wife. “There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly. “They’re one of those couples who don’t need a document to prove their love for each other.”

The pair are “true homebodies,” the source continued, adding, “They like to relax at home together just like any normal couple but also love going out and having date nights.”