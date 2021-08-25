Mom Goals! Christina Aguilera’s Cutest Photos With Her Kids Summer and Max Are Too Precious

Mom goals! Christina Aguilera loves spending time with her two kids, son Max Liron Bratman and daughter Summer Rain Rutler, and their cutest photos prove how close they are.

The “Ain’t No Other Man” singer welcomed her son in 2008 with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. The couple split three years later and finalized their divorce in 2011.

She found love again with boyfriend Matthew Rutler, and she gave birth to Summer in 2014. The production assistant, whom Christina met on the set of Burlesque in 2010, popped the question shortly before they welcomed their first child together. They have been engaged for more than seven years but aren’t in any rush to walk down the aisle.

“Our love is secure enough that we don’t need a wedding to prove our love or commitment. We are enjoying our daughter, our family and our work for now,” the “Candyman” singer told E! News in 2015.

The “Dirrty” singer, who called herself a “huge kid at heart,” gushed over raising her little ones during an interview with Haute Living in 2019.

“They give me the opportunity to play and be able to instill and encourage their imaginations,” the former Voice coach said at the time. “You’re part of these amazing little people’s lives, and it teaches you patience and teaches you things about yourself that you don’t like, that you want to work on. It’s a constant journey of learning. They teach me so much, and they challenge me all the time to be better.”

Max and Summer influence everything the “Genie in a Bottle” singer has “decided to do” over the past decade, including slow down a bit with her career.

“I made the decision for quite some time not to tour for a while because I thought it was the best thing to make a more stable, routine life for my children,” the Pitch Perfect 2 actress said. “Even when I took the spot on [The Voice], it wasn’t really something I wanted to pursue. I just decided, ‘It keeps me in L.A. and in a place where I can focus on my kids.’”

That being said, the Staten Island native is pretty certain she will not have more kids in the future. “What the universe thinks will be, will be. Who knows what’s in the future? But as of now, [I’m not planning on more],” Christina acknowledged about expanding her brood.

Keep scrolling to see Christina’s cutest photos with her kids, Max and Summer!