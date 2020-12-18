From ‘Dirrty’ to XTina! Christina Aguilera’s Dramatic Transformation Will Have You Reliving All the Fiercest Fads

An icon! Christina Aguilera has certified her spot as one of the biggest stars on the planet. The powerhouse singer knows how to put on a spellbinding performance and rock the red carpet with her eye-catching ensembles.

As a former member of the Mickey Mouse Club, Christina had all of the makings to become a global success and proved that with her 1999 hit single “Genie in a Bottle.” While rising to fame, the fresh-faced pop star paved the way for some new fashion trends with her music video looks and public outings.

Whether she was rocking a crop top and low-rise jeans, crimped hair or bold eye makeup, Christina was always daring to try new styles and fads.

When she released “Dirrty” in 2002, it was the start of a new era for Christina. The now-Grammy winning artist showed off her alter ego “Xtina,” who wasn’t afraid to have multiple piercings, two-toned hair and wear skin-baring outfits.

“It was that pop star time of ‘NSync, the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears and me. When we came out, there was an essence of innocence that you had to sort of portray blindly,” the New York native told The Irish Times during an interview published in September 2019. “And I wasn’t about to play that game, I wasn’t that girl. I really wanted to be honest and truthful. So, I came out with ‘Dirrty,’ and that was my f–k it moment. That was me stepping up and saying I was a woman that’s proud of my sexuality. I was proud of my vulnerability.”

After growing up in the limelight, the songwriter became a mom of two and released more critically-acclaimed albums, secured notable roles in films and she now has a star on the Walk of Fame. Over the years, Christina’s style evolved to a more old Hollywood-inspired glam with her platinum hair and minimal makeup.

“I’m not one dimensional. I don’t know anyone who is,” she said during the interview. “I am a contradiction of so many things, but I own all those things. I am a performer and I’m in the public eye but I’m also extremely private. I’m a mother, but I love being able to wear outfits on stage that express myself. It’s important for me to bring that to the stage, so I can empower other people.”

Scroll through the photos below to see Christina Aguilera’s transformation!