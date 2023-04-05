Opening up. Christina Aguilera revealed that she lost her virginity at an older age than many fans might think.

“It’s so funny that I gave this persona because I probably was the last person to lose my virginity,” Christina, 42, said while appearing on the Wednesday, April 5, episode of “Call Her Daddy.”

After noting that she embraced having a sexy image in public, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer said that her virginity was “something that was for me.”

“I guess that’s why my messages went the way they did too because I owned it first, maybe,” Christina added.

While she wouldn’t reveal her exact age when she lost her virginity, Christina told host Alex Cooper that fans would be surprised by the answer. “It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing ‘Dirrty’ and all this stuff,” she said about her 2002 song. “It’s more of a funny thing looking back.”

The New York native went on to reflect on some of her early sexual experiences. “I had certain dancers that were close. You’re traveling a lot and you have accessibility to only certain things.” Christina recalled. “It is what it is … A lot of things where I’m like, ‘Maybe I should have realized, he wasn’t looking at me. He wasn’t interested in me. He was looking at him.’ A lot of things where I’m like, ‘Oh, sad!’ I feel bad for my younger self.”

After Alex, 28, noted that Christina hasn’t dated many famous men, the “Beautiful” singer admitted there’s a reason she hasn’t gone after many A-listers. “I didn’t really have time for that,” she said. “I always went for things that I would feel safe about.”

“My life is hectic enough, and this is a very narcissistic industry,” Christina added of why she didn’t date men in Hollywood. “My anxieties couldn’t maybe take somebody that did the exact same thing I did. I know how this goes. I’m too vulnerable for this. I’m too sensitive to be so paranoid.”

Christina then shared that she tends to go after the “guys next door” types and wouldn’t date someone just for publicity. “If it’s not real to me and authentic, I can’t do it. I can’t force something as personal as that,” she told the host.

Her most public romances have been with Jordan Bratman, whom she was married to from 2005 until their divorce was finalized 2011, and fiancé Matthew Rutler, who she began dating in 2010 and became engaged to in 2014. The “Fighter” singer shares son Max, 15, with Jordan, 45, and daughter Summer, 8, with Matthew, 37.