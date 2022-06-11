Genie in a bottle or a bikini? Either way, musical artist Christina Aguilera always slays in any swimsuit she wears! While she tends to update her social media followers with family photos and vacay moments, the “Fighter” singer has also shared a few sultry bikini and swimsuit pictures over the years.

“Recharging moonlight swim,” she captioned an Instagram post in March 2020, featuring her rocking a simple black one-piece in a pool.

While Christina encourages self-confidence on social media and in her music, she has previously pointed out the pressures women face about physicality. In an April 2021 interview with Health magazine, Christina opened up about the early days in her career.

“I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves,” she told the outlet. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty. I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men!”

While she insisted on embracing her current body shape, the Burlesque actress admitted she has “a hard time looking at the early pictures of [herself] because [she] remember[s] feeling so insecure” at the time.

“I would never want to relive my 20s — you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence,” she continued. “As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it.”

Christina added, “Accepting yourself is what beauty is really about. As much as I also love being a glam girl and playing dress-up for the camera, when it all comes off, that’s what’s ultimately most rewarding — being able to feel really good about who’s staring back at you in the mirror, because you’re owning all of it.”

Since the “Genie in a Bottle” artist is a mom of two — sharing daughter Summer Rain Rutler with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, and son Max Liron Bratman with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, Christina also talked about the example she wants to set for them in terms of body image perception.

“I am really careful if my daughter is there when I am doing photo shoots,” Christina said. “I want to make sure that when she sees Mommy in hair and makeup that she realizes that’s not what’s important. If she needs my attention, I stop everything and look into her eyes and listen to her. I want to make sure she understands that this is part of Mommy’s work, but that it’s what I create that matters more. There’s no right or wrong way when it comes to my kids. I just really try to encourage them to be their own selves.”

The “Lady Marmalade” pop star continues to set a strong precedent for her children and fans, as she still promotes self-love whenever she can!

