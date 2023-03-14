Former Chrisley Knows Best star Kyle Chrisley has been arrested, the Smyrna, Tennessee, Police Department confirmed to In Touch.

Multiple sources report that Kyle, 31, was booked on felony aggravated assault charges in Rutherford County, Tennessee, and has been released from jail after posting a $3,000 bail bond. Details of the events leading up to his arrest are unclear at this time.

Kyle’s arrest comes nearly two months after his dad, Todd and stepmom Julie Chrisley, began serving federal prison sentences for tax evasion and bank fraud. His biological mom is Todd’s ex-wife Teresa Terry.

In his mugshot, first published by TMZ, the former reality star sported short hair and a bushy beard while looking downcast.

Ashleigh Chrisley, Kyle’s wife, has yet to comment on her husband’s arrest. Her last Instagram post was on December 9, 2022, showing a smiling and neatly groomed Kyle behind the wheel of his car with their dog in the back seat. The couple wed on March 30, 2021.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life. I admire you so much. You are so kind and selfless in every sense of the word, always putting everyone else’s feelings above your own,” Ashleigh wrote in the caption. “I love seeing your joy in life, and your love for all things. I’m so proud of you and how far you’ve come. I love you more than words could ever say. Happy Birthday @kyle.chrisley,” she added.

Courtesy of Ashleigh Chrisley/Instagram

Kyle was estranged from his famous family for years as he battled drug use, struggles with bipolar disorder, arrests and other personal issues. He has a daughter, Chloe, whom he shares with ex Angela Johnson.

His half-siblings, Chase and Savannah Chrisley, exclusively told In Touch in an August 2021 interview that Kyle was “clean and sober.”

“Kyle came back to our family and kind of owned up to his part in everything that he said and did and apologized for that,” Chase shared, adding, “Kyle’s doing really well now.”

“At the end of the day, he’s family. We love him,” he continued about making amends. “We forgive him, and I mean, that’s all that we can do.”

Kyle’s dad Todd reported to Florida’s minimum security prison FPC Pensacola on January 17, 2023, where he began serving his 12-year sentence. Julie began serving her seven-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky, on January 17, 2023. A jury found the couple guilty of bank and tax fraud offenses on June 7, 2022, after a three-week trial. They were sentenced in November 2022.