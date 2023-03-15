Former reality star Kyle Chrisley had been living and working under the radar prior to his arrest for aggravated assault. Keep reading for details on Kyle’s job, net worth and more.

What Is Kyle Chrisley’s Job?

Most recently, Kyle was working for a trucking company located in Smyrna, Tennessee.

It was at his workplace on March 14, 2023, where Kyle allegedly threatened his supervisor by waving a “fixed blade” in his face and upper body. The victim claimed that Kyle threatened to kill and stab him, according to the warrant obtained by In Touch. Additionally, police noted that the supervisor sustained head, neck and hand injuries during the altercation.

Kyle was arrested and booked on felony aggravated assault charges in Rutherford County, Tennessee. He was released from jail the same day after posting a $3,000 bail bond.

How Does Kyle Chrisley Earn Money?

The Georgia native worked as an aspiring singer and musician alongside his ex-wife, Alexus “Lexi” Whilby, where she provided lead vocals while Kyle played the guitar. They released several country-pop songs including “Country Baby” and “Outta Here” via their Tumblr page , YouTube and Soundcloud under the duo’s name, Kyle and Lexi.

The pair married in April 2014, the same year they began making music, but his dad, Todd Chrisley, had the marriage annulled as he was Kyle’s adult guardian at the time. Kyle and Lexi ended up remarrying later in 2014 but got divorced in 2018.

Courtesy of Kyle Chrisley/Instagram

Kyle was featured on his family’s reality show Chrisley Knows Best, which aired on the USA network from 2014 through 2022. Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were indicted on 12 counts related to tax evasion in 2019. They were found guilty by a federal jury in June 2022 on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion.



Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison while Julie received a seven-year sentence. The pair began their respective prison sentences on January 17, 2023.

What is Kyle Chrisley’s Net Worth?

He’s estimated to be worth between $500,000 to $4 million, according to multiple outlets. Kyle grew up in a luxurious lifestyle thanks to Todd’s status as a real estate tycoon, but he suffered from drug abuse, bipolar disorder and other personal issues that kept him estranged from his famous family for many years.