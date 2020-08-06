Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause claims she found out estranged husband Justin Hartley filed for divorce via “text” just 45 minutes before “the world knew” they were parting ways in November 2019.

Stause, 39, gets candid with her costar Mary Fitzgerald about her split from the This Is Us actor in a teaser clip from season 3, available to stream via Netflix on August 7.

“F–k I don’t know. I just feel like, sorry, I’m just kinda in shock with it all still,” the reality star vents to her pal who visited her at the Four Seasons hotel. “I’m trying to keep it together. It’s a lot at once because everyone in the whole world knows at the same time that I knew … Have you ever been knocked over by a wave and you don’t know what way to swim to get up?” she asks.

Courtesy of Chrishell Stause/Instagram

The Days of Our Lives alum points out that she and Hartley, 43, go way back, making it even harder for her to let go of what they shared. They started dating in 2013, got engaged in 2016 and were enjoying life as a married couple by 2017.

“I know people are saying we were only married for two years, but we were together for six years,” Stause says.

“In a fight, like that’s his go-to like ‘I’m out, I’m out,'” she claims. “I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, that’s part of the relationship you just talk through it … If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about … I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke.”

“That was kind of the end of communication. What am I supposed to say?” she continued. “Like now I have to find a place to live, now I have to scramble and figure this out.”

Courtesy of Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Stause reveals it’s been an internal battle for her to cope with the feelings of anger and sadness following all of the memories they made. “This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?” she tells Mary.

Fans were shocked to hear about the duo parting ways after the actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. In December, Stause shared a cryptic quote about how “hard” it is “to watch people change right in front of you.”

You can watch all the drama unfold when season 3 of Selling Sunset drops on Netflix on August 7.