Out like a light. Justin Hartley revealed he is sleeping soundly following his split from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

“I’m a happy guy. I sleep like a baby. I don’t have anything on my mind,” the 43-year-old said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, July 15. Continuing to explain how his life is at ease, he added, “I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them. And I’ve got this wonderful daughter, and I’ve got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual.”

The This Is Us star said he’s always looked on the bright side thanks to his positive folks. “From the time I remember, my parents will tell you that, when I was a kid, I was always reflecting on my personal life and trying to be better, and that’s an attribute probably to my parents.” While he is embracing downtime as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, he said he is using this period to try and “better” himself and to “sit there and really analyze, but not overanalyze.”

In November 2019, Justin filed for divorce from Chrishell citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The pair were only married for two years before their breakup. Chrishell appeared to be blindsided when Justin filed for divorce, especially after the pair were seen together just a week before.

Chrishell and Justin’s relationship drama will be displayed on the new season of her Netflix show. She admitted she’s “nervous” to watch the series in an exclusive interview with In Touch in May. “My personal life exploded,” she said at the time. “I am not looking forward to reliving [that].”

While Justin is resting easy, she is trying to do the same and focus on herself. “Don’t allow people’s opinions about you [to] determine your worth to yourself,” she added. “Just as quickly as they can validate you, it can be taken away. … Always know who you are and what you are made of.”

Although Justin and Chrishell are no longer together, it seems like their split was for the best.