Looks like Justin Hartley is already moving on following his divorce from Chrishell Stause! The This Is Us star was seen kissing Sofia Pernas, his former costar from The Young and the Restless. Us Weekly reports the two are dating after working together on the show starting in 2015. Cameras caught them locking lips after she dropped him off at a doctor’s appointment in Los Angeles, California. According to TMZ, she also picked him up from the Southern California Orthopedic Institute afterward.

Justin, 43, filed for divorce from Chrishell, 38, in November 2019. The pair were married for two years before the Hollywood hunk cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, listing July 8 as the date of separation. Though the Smallville alum shared his last social media post of his estranged wife in July, the Selling Sunset star continued to post about him up until days before their split became public. The former couple even looked cozy as they snapped an “awkward prom photo” at a Golden Globe party on November 14.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Just two weeks after the news broke, the Revenge actor seemingly proved he was already putting his relationship behind him. Pictures obtained by The Daily Mail showed him stepping out without his wedding ring as he took part in a photo shoot. The real estate agent appeared to respond to the split in her own way as she shared a cryptic quote on Instagram. “It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you,” read the words by Nishan Panwar. “But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be.”

In a recent exclusive interview with In Touch, Chrishell opened up about her split. The star revealed she’s “nervous” to watch her relationship drama play out in the second season of her Netflix show, which dropped on the streaming service on May 22. “My personal life exploded,” she said. Though the first half of filming was relatively calm, things changed as her marriage fell apart while filming the final eight episodes. “I am not looking forward to reliving [it].”

Despite that, she’s doing her best to focus on herself and her own self-worth. “Don’t allow people’s opinions about you [to] determine your worth to yourself,” she told fans. “Just as quickly as they can validate you, it can be taken away.”