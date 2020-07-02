Feeling lonely? This Is Us star Justin Hartley admitted he’s “missing contact with people” amid the coronavirus quarantine following his November 2019 split from ex Chrishell Stause. Though he’s not totally alone — he and his 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, are holed up together — it’s not the same as being around other adults.

“I miss hugs, and I miss laughing with people and ‘cheers’-ing people and pats on the back,” Justin, 43, told ET in an interview. “I’m getting a little cabin fever-ish. I’m ready to … I would like to go back to work.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Thankfully, his cast mates are helping him manage the isolation without going crazy. The costars have set up weekly Zoom dates where they check in with each other and catch up. Justin revealed they “talk more” now than they have during any other hiatus. He also has his rumored new girlfriend.

In May, the NBC star was caught kissing Sofia Pernas, his former costar from The Young and the Restless. Cameras captured them locking lips after she dropped him off at a doctor’s appointment in Los Angeles, California. TMZ claims she also picked him up afterward.

A source close to Justin and Sofia, 30, told People in June the couple “have been dating for several weeks.” They’ve mostly been spending time at his house away from public view, but they’re already getting serious. “They look very happy,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Chrishell, 38, may not be ready to move on. The Selling Sunset star seemed blindsided when her estranged husband filed for divorce in November just over a week after their last public appearance. In May, she exclusively told In Touch she was “nervous” to watch her personal drama play out on the new season of her Netflix show. “My personal life exploded,” she said. “I am not looking forward to reliving [that].”

Fallout from the messy split aside, she’s not holding onto the past — and she’s working to find self-confidence in her own right. “Don’t allow people’s opinions about you [to] determine your worth to yourself,” she told In Touch. “Just as quickly as they can validate you, it can be taken away. … Always know who you are and what you are made of.”