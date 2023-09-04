Chrisean Rock is officially a mom after giving birth to baby No. 1, a son, with ex-boyfriend Blueface on September 3, 2023. While her ex was not present during the birth, the Zeus star took a less traditional route when it came to naming her newborn baby boy.

What Did Chrisean Rock Name Her Baby?

Chrisean, whose real name is Chrisean Eugenia Malone, named her son after herself. “Chrisean Malone,” the reality TV alum captioned a clip of her in labor following her son’s birth on September 3. In another Instagram Reel, she added, “Let’s welcome my Baby boy Chrisean Malone, named after his mommy.”

What Is the Meaning of Chrisean Rock’s Son’s Name?

The name Chrisean has Jamaican origins and means “Gift of God,” according to Names.org.

Are Chrisean and Blueface Still Together?

Chrisean shocked fans in January 2023 when she announced she and Blueface – whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter – were expecting their first child together. Even though Chrisean and the “Thotiana” singer were dating at the time, Blueface initially claimed he was not the father. He then accused Chrisean of being with 10 different men in the year leading up to her pregnancy, implying that the father could be any of those men.

“He’s just mad that I went to Baltimore and didn’t tell him. I said I was in ​L.A. with my home girl Stunna [Girl] and I wasn’t. I was in Baltimore with my family. I took a trip, and he’s blowing up my phone like, ‘Where you at? Where you at?’” Chrisean said after the rapper denied being her unborn child’s father. “I ghosted him for a whole 24 hours, so he can’t live with that. He didn’t know if I was with a n—a or if I was really with my family, so he got to poppin’ it like a little bitch. [laughs] The f–k?”

Courtesy of Chrisean Rock/Instagram

After seemingly working through their issues, their relationship took a negative turn when Chrisean claimed Blueface was emotionally and physically abusive in August 2023, adding that she was done with him.

After Chrisean made the allegations, the “Outside” musician took to his Instagram Stories to deny her claims and insisted a lie detector test would prove she was lying.

Was Blueface in the Delivery Room With Chrisean?

While Chrisean was in labor, Blueface was in Miami partying with the mother of his two other children, Jaidyn Alexis.

“@officialjaidynalexis is up now. They just played ‘Workout’ at Liv on Sunday,” Blueface captioned a video clip of their night at the Florida nightclub on September 3. “They will never play yo music here [sic].”

After giving birth, Chrisean addressed Blueface’s absence from the delivery room in a since-deleted tweet.

“I simply ain’t invite him. I went to my city to have my child,” she wrote via the platform. “None of you weird ass ppl finna be around my son. I’m all he got. I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy.”