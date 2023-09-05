Just one day after Chrisean Rock gave birth to baby No. 1 with Blueface, the “Disrespectful” rapper’s mom made shocking claims that the exes are cousins. So, what is the truth behind the rumors that they might be related?

Are Blueface and Chrisean Rock Cousins?

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, took to her Instagram Stories on September 4 to speculate that her family is related to Chrisean.

While sitting in a moving car with friends that didn’t appear on camera, Karlissa told her Instagram followers that “Chrisean’s mama is a Dorsey.” The Dorsey family also happens to be related to her, though she didn’t not explain how she or Chrisean are connected to the Dorseys.

“All the Dorseys is related,” she continued. “And they all act like that. They all strong and act like that.”

Karlissa then claimed that Blueface – whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter – “had a baby with his cousin.” She continued, “I bet you. We need to test the baby.”

The clip concluded with Klarissa insisting that she was on to something. “Y’all think I’m playing,” she said. “This could be real.”

Despite Klarissa’s claims, there is currently no proof that Chrisean and Blueface are related. Reps for Blueface and Chrisean did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

When Did Chrisean Rock and Blueface Welcome Baby No. 1?

Chrisean took to her Instagram Live on September 3, 2023, to document herself giving birth as 300,000 viewers tuned in. “Baby blue here time 6:27,” the “Lonely” musician wrote via the platform.

Are Chrisean Rock and Blueface Still Together?

Chrisean and Blueface began dating in 2020. The pair faced several ups and downs before she announced they called it quits in October 2022. “Y’all can have him,” Chrisean wrote via Twitter at the time. “ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough.”

She left fans in shock when she announced that she and Blueface were expecting their first child together in January. However, Blueface initially claimed he was not the father. The “West Coast” rapper went on to accuse his ex of being with 10 different men in the year that led up to her pregnancy. He likely made the comment to imply that the father of her child could be any of those men.

“He’s just mad that I went to Baltimore and didn’t tell him. I said I was in ​L.A. with my home girl Stunna [Girl] and I wasn’t. I was in Baltimore with my family. I took a trip, and he’s blowing up my phone like, ‘Where you at? Where you at?’” Chrisean said in response to Blueface’s comments. “I ghosted him for a whole 24 hours, so he can’t live with that. He didn’t know if I was with a n—a or if I was really with my family, so he got to poppin’ it like a little bitch. [laughs] The f–k?”

Courtesy of Karlissa Saffold/Instagram

Where Do Chrisean Rock and Blueface Stand Today?

Despite welcoming their first child together, Chrisean and Blueface have not rekindled their romance.

After he claimed he wasn’t her son’s father, the exes seemed to work through their differences when they collaborated on the songs “Lit” and “Dear Rock” in January.

Seven months later, their relationship seemed to hit its breaking point when Chrisean claimed Blueface was emotionally and physically abusive in August. After she made the allegations, Blueface took to his Instagram Stories to deny her claims. He also insisted that she should take a lie detector test in order for the truth to come out.