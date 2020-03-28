#BoyMom! Kailyn Lowry opens up about all three of her sons, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin and Lux Lowry in an adorable new family TikTok shared on Friday, March 27. In the video, the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star jokes that baby No. 4 is her “favorite,” while proudly dishing about the boys’ personality traits and more.

In the clip, Kailyn, 28, stands behind her kids while they are seated on a bench, so they can’t see her responses unless they turn around. Fans were loving it as the MTV alum answered a plethora of questions about her children.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

To kick off the challenge, Kailyn is asked who is the loudest, and she replies by pointing at Lux, 2. The Pothead Haircare founder also says he is the funniest! As far as who eats the most, she reveals it’s Lincoln, 6. The A Letter of Love author says her 6-year-old is the best at sports, and she predicts he would be the one to get a college scholarship for them.

But that’s not all, she also confirms her son shared with Javi Marroquin is “the messiest” of the bunch. Lincoln even tied for “craziest” with her son Lux ⁠— shared with Chris Lopez ⁠— while Lux reigned triumphant for “best hair” out of her kiddos.

When it comes to who “spends the most money” and “dresses the best,” Kailyn admits it’s her and Jo Rivera’s son, Isaac. During the rapid-fire Q&A, she reveals Isaac and Lincoln get the “best grades.” Lastly, Kailyn says she thinks Isaac, 10, will get married first, and she foresees Lux having kids first.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn is currently expecting another bouncing baby boy with her former flame Chris this summer. The TV personality didn’t share her due date with fans, but her announcement post in February 2020 revealed it will be sometime around July.

“Baby No. 4 is coming soon!” she shared at the time. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant.” In early March, Kailyn confessed that she hasn’t decided on a name for her bundle of joy yet, but there are a few monikers she “really” likes.

We can’t wait to meet him!