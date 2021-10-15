Baby mama, more drama? Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry shadily revealed Chris Lopez’s future baby’s sex on her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.” Now, Chris is calling her out.

During the episode, “Social Anxiety & Awkward Playdates,” Kailyn, 29, shared with cohost Vee Rivera that a certain ex of hers was expecting a son.

“Even my other baby dad is having another boy!” Kailyn said, alluding to Chris.

Chris, 27, clearly didn’t appreciate the gender reveal, taking to Twitter to tell Kail she was “in [his] business” and “don’t do that.”

While Kail did not mention Chris by name, he is currently the only one of the MTV alum’s exes expecting, which Kailyn also revealed on her Instagram Stories back in September.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“Congratulations to Chris & his new family. So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love,” she wrote at the time.

During the episode, released on Tuesday, October 12, Kailyn and Vee, 30, discussed their children’s genders. Kailyn shares two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 14 months, as well as son Isacc, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, 29, and Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The former reality TV star stated that Jo, Vee’s now-husband, is the only one of her children’s fathers who has a daughter, Velisse “Vivi” Rivera, 6.

Chris’ tweet was the second time he called out the Pothead Haircare founder on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

In June, during the Pothead Haircare founder’s podcast episode, “Learning and Changing,” she mentioned sending out NDAs, non-disclosure agreements, to people in her life.

“Mentions anything about NDA,” Chris wrote, in a tweet that has since been deleted, adding seven “red flag” emojis.

The drama between the 16 and Pregnant star and her ex has been ongoing. Recently, Kailyn hinted that she would no longer be filming Teen Mom 2 after Chris joined the cast.

“Are you still not filming?” one fan questioned during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, October 11. The “Coffee and Convos” podcast host replied, “I haven’t filmed for about three months.”

When asked if she was nervous about not filming “financially wise,” she responded, “I don’t think anyone WANTS to take a pay cut. But you can’t put a price on peace of mind.”