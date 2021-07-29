Chris Lopez was put in the hot seat about Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s relationship during a new Instagram Live, responding directly to a fan questioning if the exes are back together.

“Y’all said it, not me. I ain’t say s–t,” the dad of two, 27, replied while addressing the rumors about Kailyn, 29, and Javi, 28, on Wednesday, July 28. “I don’t know anything about what the hell they got going on,” he continued. “What people do in their spare time ain’t nothing to do with me, alright? That’s what I’m saying.”

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

Several commenters were asking Chris about where Kailyn and Javi stand after the Teen Mom 2 stars announced they are teaming up for a new project inspired by their 7-year-old son, Lincoln, earlier this month. The longtime MTV personalities have yet to address rumors about the nature of their relationship, but both of them made it clear their friendship has come a long way.

Fans, of course, were surprised to hear about their plans to go into business together amid Javi’s ongoing drama with ex-fiancée Lauren Comeau. Javi and Kailyn also appeared to put up a united front during a joint Instagram Live on July 22, in which they both shared their unfiltered thoughts about his strained relationship with Lauren, 29, following the on-again, off-again couple’s split.

During his own Instagram Live, Chris made it clear he wanted to be left out of the Javi and Kailyn discussion, adding, “Y’all ain’t about to start no rumors saying that ‘Chris confirm, but Chris ain’t confirm s–t.'”

“If that’s what those people want it to make it look like they’re doing and if they want y’all to think twice … I don’t know,” Chris concluded.

Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com; Inset: Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

On the season finale of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn and Chris were facing big decisions in their own coparenting dynamic. The exes could not come to a custody agreement for their two children, Lux and Creed, so a judge set up a new arrangement on their behalf, which they have been told not to share publicly.

“I definitely think I’m handling things much better now,” Kailyn told cameras during the July 20 episode. “I think that it would have been much more explosive if this was five years ago or 10 years ago, but I’m able to kind of deal with my emotions differently and navigate through tough things like this a lot differently with the help of therapy and really committing to that.”