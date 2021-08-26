Chelsea Houska Flaunts Post-Baby Body, Shows 'Loose Skin' and 'Stretch Marks'

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska has always been an open book with fans and she spoke candidly about her post-baby body in a new video following the arrival of her fourth child in January 2021.

The mom of four has been working hard to get back into tip-top shape after welcoming daughter Walker with husband Cole DeBoer seven months ago, and she was asked in a recent Instagram Q&A how she was able to lose the extra postpartum pounds.

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“I do have a little bit of loose skin and some stretch marks on my front, but I would say most of my stretch marks are on my side,” Chelsea said in a video, while showing off her stomach area and reflecting on her past pregnancies. She clarified, “I got them when I had Aubree, they didn’t get worse with each baby.”

In addition to Walker, Chelsea and Cole share kids Watson, 4, and Layne, 2, while she also has a daughter Aubree, 11, from a past relationship with ex Adam Lind.

“I’m doing a 75 challenge right now,” she shared about her current regimen, revealing it involves exercising for “45 minutes every single day.”

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Before that, the 16 & Pregnant alum was working out five days a week to slim down. “I’ve been going really hard after I had Walker,” she added. “I’ve been documenting the whole process and taking pictures. Maybe one day I will share them if I feel comfortable.”

After making her exit from the reality TV world in November 2020, Chelsea has been sharing updates about her family on social media, which of course, has come with some pitfalls. The South Dakota resident said the one thing that bothers her the most are comments about her eldest daughter.

“It makes me sick, honestly, when people comment on [Aubree’s] body,” Chelsea said in a recent Q&A. “She’s an 11-, almost 12-year-old girl, and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way, shape or form. It makes me not want to post her.”

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Chelsea has done a good job of monitoring what she posts online while keeping her kids involved in her professional life. Earlier this year, the mom of four debuted her never-before-seen Aubree Says baby gear in an exclusive video interview with In Touch, and her youngest daughter, Walker, served as the precious model.

The former reality star said that Cole was fully supportive of her new business venture, too, which gave her more motivation to proceed. “It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a while. I’ve wanted to have my own thing,” she told In Touch in March. “We just went for it.”