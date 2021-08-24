Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska addressed the comments made about her daughter Aubree‘s body in a new video Q&A, revealing some can be quite upsetting for her to read as a parent.

When asked about the fan responses to how “fast” Aubree is growing up via her Instagram Stories, the MTV alum, 29, said she did “want to answer this because she is amused by everyone’s reactions.”

Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“I know you guys feel like you know Aubree,” Chelsea said about her and ex Adam Lind’s daughter on Monday, August 23, referring to their debut on 16 & Pregnant and years on Teen Mom 2.

“Someone was like, ‘We’re all her aunties,’ and I thought that was so cute, but I do have one thing I don’t like. It makes me sick, honestly, when people comment on her body,” the South Dakota resident passionately continued. “She’s an 11-, almost 12-year-old girl, and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way, shape or form. It makes me not want to post her.”

Chelsea, who also shares kids Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and 6-month-old Walker with husband Cole DeBoer, last shared a mother-daughter snap with her eldest child, Aubree, on August 22, and several social media users commented on how “grown up” she is.

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

The mom of four walked away from her role on the franchise in November 2020, revealing she will always cherish her time on the show and be forever grateful for “MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.” Chelsea later revealed that respecting Aubree’s privacy also was part of her decision to move on.

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess,” the coloring book author explained. “It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore. There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be [feeling] like she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

Since her departure, Chelsea debuted her Aubree Says baby gear exclusively to In Touch, launched a new Wall Blush collection by Down Home with the DeBoers and more. She’s also been enjoying quality time with her loved ones.