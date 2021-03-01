Expanding her horizons! After walking away from the Teen Mom franchise, Chelsea Houska is diving into an exciting new business venture. The mom of four debuts her never-before-seen Aubree Says baby gear in an exclusive video interview with In Touch, and her youngest daughter, Walker, serves as the adorable model.

“The March 1 launch is centered around babies because obviously I just had my little one and I just feel like every time I have a baby, there’s always a few things that I like to have,” Chelsea, 29, says following the birth of Walker on January 25.

“I’m all about swaddle blankets. I will buy a million swaddles,” the former MTV personality exclusively tells In Touch, noting she wanted new moms to be able to turn to Aubree Says for some must-haves. “Little beanies on babies are just cute. So, we did the swaddle. I don’t know if you can see it. And I like neutral, too,” Chelsea continues, adding, “They can go for either. And just things that I like to use myself.”

Walker is only a few weeks old, but she already knows how to capture all of the attention. “She has an outfit that says ‘Hello, I’m new here.’ That’s another one that’s coming, but she’s been a good model for us these last couple of weeks,” the South Dakota native gushes about her baby girl shared with husband Cole DeBoer.

In addition to Walker, Cole and Chelsea are proud parents to Watson, 4, and Layne, 2. She also shares daughter Aubree, 11, with ex Adam Lind.

Chelsea reveals Aubree Says was on her mind long before coming to fruition. “Cole and I built our house this last year and throughout the whole process, we just fell in love with everything about home stuff, home decor, the building process … everything about it,” the 16 & Pregnant alum shares about her brand dedicated to designing a cozy home for families of all shapes and sizes. “We’re like, let’s just go for it and try to make our own thing, you know? And it’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a while. I’ve wanted to have my own thing. We just went for it.”

When she was pregnant with baby No. 4, Chelsea confirmed she would not be returning to Teen Mom 2 after appearing in season 10 of the MTV reality show.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” she wrote via her announcement in November 2020. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

Be sure to check out Aubree Says to see the new collection!