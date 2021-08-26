Teen Mom 2 fans suspect Chelsea Houska has undergone cosmetic procedures after sharing a photo with Cole DeBoer where she looked “different.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum, 29, shared the photo on Monday, August 23, on her Instagram page, captioned “Mom & dad.” While many fans were supportive and shared their happiness for the couple, others were drawn to Chelsea’s appearance.

“You look different,” one person commented. “Don’t get work done.”

“She does look really different,” another user replied. “I can’t put my finger on it.”

The photo also made the rounds on Reddit, where one user claimed, “She definitely got fillers.”

“[Girl] needs to calm down on fillers/botox, [I’m] almost 31 and she looks old enough to be my mom,” a Redditor said in reply to the post.

Some followers of the mom of four even went so far as to claim she had an “eye transplant.” More level-headed followers suggested Chelsea’s different look was the result of makeup, editing or a filter.

Chelsea, who shares Aubree, 11, with ex Adam Lind, and Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and six-month-old Walker with Cole, 33, has been accused of getting “botched” lip fillers in the past.

The MTV alum has never discussed undergoing cosmetic procedures beyond receiving a microlaser peel and broadband light treatment to rejuvenate her skin in January 2020. However, in 2016, she hinted at receiving Botox from her father, Randy Houska, a dentist. Botulinum toxin, better known as Botox, can be used in dental procedures.

“The BBQ just took a weird turn #botoxparty,” Chelsea captioned the photo. The same day, Randy tweeted the “benefits of choosing my dental practitioner for Botox and Dermal fillers treatments,” possibly in defense of the Instagram photo.

Despite being a favorite on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea announced that she and Cole decided to exit the show in November 2020.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” Chelsea announced in a statement at the time.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” she continued. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

In Touch reached out to Chelsea for comment.