End of an era! Chelsea Houska is leaving Teen Mom after 10 seasons on the MTV show, her father, Randy Houska, confirmed on Friday, October 30. The big news comes one month after she announced her third pregnancy with husband Cole DeBoer.

“Well kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run on [MTV’s Teen Mom/Teen Mom 2],” the reality dad tweeted. “What’s next? Seriously, though, it has been a part of [Chelsea Houska’s] entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets. See ya’ll on the flip side.”

Well kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What’s next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side https://t.co/fHunEOyZdl — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) October 30, 2020

Fans first met Chelsea, 29, in 2009 on 16 and Pregnant. At the time, she was expecting daughter Aubree with her high school sweetheart Adam Lind. Viewers saw their complicated on-and-off relationship play out for years. Through flimsy proposals, hurtful words and multiple splits, the South Dakota natives called it quits for good in 2014.

In 2012, Chelsea explained that her first love, 31, was hard to leave behind. “We were just the fun couple that partied and stuff like that. It was just young love,” she said in an interview with blog Cafe Mom. “You know when you first fall in love with someone and it’s, like, ‘Oh my God’? That feeling, that’s how it was. I haven’t had that with anyone else since. I guess that’s why I go back to him because you always want to go back to that feeling.”

These days, she’s happy to leave relationship drama in the past. “Watching previous seasons when I was going through a lot of hard times with Aubree’s dad, it’s difficult to watch because it’s frustrating,” she confessed to E! News about her ex in 2018. “You want to shake me and go, ‘What are you doing?’ It’s going to get better!'”

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Chelsea found lasting love with Cole, 32, after they met at a gas station in 2014. “He was across at the other pump,” she dished to Us Weekly in 2015. “And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy … I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk. A few days later, he contacted me on social media.”

The pair dated for a year before Cole moved in, and they got married in 2016. They currently share two children — Watson, 3, and Layne, 2. She announced her third pregnancy with Cole in August 2020.

“One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” she gushed via Instagram. The couple is also in the process of building their dream home.

It looks like Chelsea has a very bright future ahead!