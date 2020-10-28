A twinkle in their eyes! Teen Mom 2 couple Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have fans calling them “relationship goals” after she posted new photos showing them packing on PDA ahead of baby No. 4’s highly anticipated arrival.

Chelsea and Cole closed their eyes while locking lips in the first snap she uploaded to her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 27. The expectant star, 29, stuck out her tongue at Cole, 32, in the second flirty photo of them posing in the snow.

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“And I love you,” the 16 and Pregnant alum captioned her never-before-seen pics.

Chelsea and Cole’s relationship continues to grow stronger six years after they first met. The MTV mama previously revealed the serendipitous way she crossed paths with her future husband at a gas station in South Dakota in 2014.

“He was across at the other pump,” the reality star told Us Weekly following her split from Adam Lind. “And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

Chelsea admitted she was instantly smitten and even told her friends about the connection they shared from afar. While she speculated that would be the last time they saw each other, Cole ended up finding her profile online.

“And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

The rest is history! Cole and Chelsea got married in October 2016 and she gave birth to their first child, son Watson, on January 25, 2017. The next year, the pair welcomed their second child, daughter Layne, on August 29, which happens to be Chelsea’s birthday. Chelsea also shares daughter Aubree, 10, with her ex Adam.

Chelsea announced she was pregnant with her fourth child in August and even shared her due date, writing, “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021.” Days later, the soon-to-be mom of four revealed they were expecting another daughter.

It won’t be much longer until Aubree, Watson and Layne get to meet their baby sister!