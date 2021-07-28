Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska ditched her short hair for a new, long ‘do. The mom of four documented her pampering session and revealed that she decided to get dark brown extensions with a mix of caramel highlights.

Chelsea, 29, tagged stylist Landon Blow at Beauty by Blow salon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, while showing off her two-toned locks ahead of application. She seemingly chose the 22-inch length in new photos posted via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 28.

Chelsea later uploaded a beaming selfie displaying her in-progress look during her salon visit and shared another captured after styling her hair in beach-inspired waves. “New hair, who dis?” wrote the MTV alum.

The former 16 & Pregnant star has been known to switch up her mane from time to time, previously going red and blonde in past years. Earlier this month, Chelsea responded to a critic asking “what happened” to her new dark hair.

“I had red [hair] for so long that it was just fading — which is normal,” Chelsea replied, revealing it’s a work in progress. “But after I dye it a few times, it will stick better.”

Many fans have followed Chelsea’s journey for more than a decade now, seeing her becoming a young parent and finding love with now-husband Cole DeBoer.

Chelsea starred on Teen Mom 2 for 10 seasons and announced her exit in November, sharing that she would be focused on other projects going forward like her Aubree Says baby gear and the brand she co-owns, Belle & Rae Co.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” Chelsea wrote in her announcement at the time. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

The reality star first made her way into the limelight in 2010 when she starred on 16 & Pregnant with ex Adam Lind, with whom she shares 11-year-old daughter Aubree. Chelsea and Cole share kids Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker, 6 months.

