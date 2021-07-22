Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is facing backlash for editing photos of one of her kids after sharing her favorite filter to use.

Drama started when Chelsea, 29, posted a before-and-after photo to illustrate the color changes she made to a snapshot of herself and youngest daughter, 5-month-old Walker, causing a debate among fans online.

“Used pack: Bon Voyage,” the 16 & Pregnant alum captioned her side-by-side snaps on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 21, promoting her Lightroom preset brand, Belle & Rae Co.

“I think she’ll regret having zero unfiltered photos when her kids are older,” one person argued about the enhancement. “The before looks so much better,” another agreed. “Seems so unnecessary to edit the original,” a third resounded.

Others were not as bothered by Chelsea’s filtered portraits, pointing out that she likely has copies of photos that remain untouched. On top of that, the edited photos create an aesthetic that people like to have on their social media pages.

“It’s not as if you lose the original photo when you apply the filter … she can keep both, ya know,” a fourth fan explained in her defense. “Lmao this is so dramatic. I don’t think the only photos she has of her kids/ with her kids are the filtered ones on Instagram,” another wrote. “This is literally how she makes money and is her brand/aesthetic. Who gives a f–k if she changes the coloring on a photo.”

The brand that Chelsea co-owns, Belle & Rae Co, prides itself on creating “next level photos with our Lightroom presets,” according to the company’s bio. It’s been used by many influencers, as they “bring you photographer-quality edited photos with a button’s click through our various preset packs.”

Ever since her exit from Teen Mom 2, Chelsea has been focused on her other business ventures and enjoying time with her brood. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” she announced about her departure from the franchise in November. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

The South Dakota resident is the proud mom of four kids: Aubree, 11, shared with ex Adam Lind, as well as Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker with husband Cole DeBoer.

Fortunately, if there is one thing Chelsea learned from her time in the spotlight, it’s how to brush off naysayers!