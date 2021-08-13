Exclusive Savannah and Chase Chrisley Say Kyle Is ‘Doing Really Well’ After Struggles: ‘We Forgive Him’

Chrisley Knows Best stars Chase and Savannah Chrisley say their half-brother, Kyle Chrisley, is “sober” and “doing really well in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“Kyle came back to our family and kind of owned up to his part in everything that he said and did and apologized for that,” the Growing Up Chrisley star, 25, explains about the 29-year-old, who was estranged from the famous family for years. “Kyle’s doing really well now. He’s clean and sober.”

The former reality star previously created a divide in the Chrisley family following years of drug use, arrests, struggles with bipolar disorder and other personal issues. Todd and wife Julie Chrisley have full custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, whom he shares with ex Angela Johnson.

“At the end of the day, he’s family. We love him,” Chase continues about making amends. “We forgive him, and I mean, that’s all that we can do.”

Kyle, whose mother is Todd’s ex-wife Teresa Terry, had many ups and downs with his famous father, 52, but in August 2019, the father and son revealed they were moving forward together.

“My mom [Julie] and dad raised me. I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe. I’ve had a problem with drugs. I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that, they have stood by my side. Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology,” Kyle wrote via Facebook at the time. “His words were: ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven,’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”

The following September, Todd was by his son’s side after a suicide attempt caused by his medication, Kyle later explained on the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast.

Kyle also claimed in 2019 that he previously lied about Todd’s taxes because of his drug addiction. “About a year and a half ago my biological mom and my sister Lindsie were responsible for turning my dad in to the Georgia Department of Revenue for Tax evasion,” he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post, noting he was once again “sober.”

He continued, “I was battling drug addiction and I felt like he [was] trying to control me so when they said if he’s locked up he can’t put you back in treatment I said OK … I should have said NO!”

Todd and Julie turned themselves in for tax evasion in August 2019 and settled. They were cleared of charges a few months later, agreeing to pay the Georgia Department of Revenue around $110,000 the following October. Savannah says her parents are “doing great” following the scandal but it has still “taken a toll on them mentally and physically.”

“It’s obviously been very difficult for our family to have such false things said and written about you,” the Sassy by Savannah founder says. “Right now, they’re feeling really good because at the end of the day, the truth always wins.”



Kyle is still in the good graces of the Chrisley family and even married girlfriend Ashleigh Nelson in April 2021.

Chrisley Knows Best season 9 and Growing Up Chrisley season 3 air on USA Network on Thursday nights at 9:00pm ET/PT and 9:30pm ET/PT, respectively.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).