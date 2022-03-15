Kanye West’s friend, Charlamagne Tha God, revealed the NSFW reason why Kanye, 44, is jealous of Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on his radio show The Breakfast Club.

“Speaking of big egos, remember when you called me last November and we were yelling and screaming at each other,” Charlamagne, 43, said about the rapper on Monday, March 14. “You told me what you really mad about, king, you told me what is really bothering you in this situation. That’s why it’s hard to take you serious when you rant because I know what’s really bothering you.”

The Breakfast Club is a radio show based in New York City, hosted by Charlamagne alongside DJ Envy and Angela Yee. It covers not just celebrity gossip, but also progressive politics and lifestyle and dating issues. The Yeezy founder has appeared as a guest on the show many times over the years.

“You know I know, alright, you can fool people on social media the general public … but you know I know that’s all I’ll say for now, unless Kanye, you want me to say more,” the radio show host continued.

The New York Times bestselling author then cued up a Beyoncé song, Ego, saying, “Let this Beyoncé record play.” He laughed, quoting its lyrics, “It’s too big, it’s too wide.” The host concluded with stating that he was “sending Kanye healing energy.”

Fans were quick to call out what the TV personality was referencing on The Breakfast Club’s Instagram once the clip was posted. “This makes me uncomfortable the fact that he would even imply to us that Ye would feel comfortable to talk about another man’s [eggplant emoji.]”

“Well he is tall,” another joined in. “I said this from the beginning you betta ask Ariana,” someone added, referencing Pete’s ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

Pete, 28, was previously engaged to Ariana, 28 — the pair started dating in May 2018 and were engaged just one month after, but broke up in October 2018 after only five months together. The Positions singer started dating her now-husband, Dalton Gomez, in early 2020, and eventually tied the knot with him in May 2021.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim, 41, and Pete started dating in October 2021, after the duo’s Saturday Night Live appearance together. The start of their relationship seems to be captured on Kim’s new show with her family, The Kardashians, after the promo trailer premiered on Monday, March 14.

The Skims founder filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March 2022. Since the pair split, Kanye has been making public jabs at Pete on social media and even featured the comedian in his music video being kidnapped and beheaded.

The Heartless singer shares four children with Kim, North, 8, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.