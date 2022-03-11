Caitlyn Jenner spoke out for the first time on not being included in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new hit show on Hulu, The Kardashians.

Kris Jenner and Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian gave an in-depth interview for Variety, where they spoke about what the new series will include. The profile noted that Caitlyn, 72, will not make an appearance on the show. The former Olympic athlete was featured on a majority of the family’s original series on E!, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She took to Twitter to retweet Variety’s announcement of the show, sharing with fans her experience and perception of it all.

“I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life,” she wrote. “To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family.”

Caitlyn appeared on KUWTK from 2007 to 2021 alongside Kris as her husband. In 2015, Caitlyn starred in her new show I Am Cait for two seasons, highlighting her gender transition and struggles.

Kathy Hutchins

The media personality has been estranged from several members of the Kardashian family since leaving Kris and coming out with a tell-all book in 2017, The Secrets of My Life. The business mogul was openly upset about her portrayal in the book on an episode of the show that aired in April 2017.

“None of it makes sense … everything she says is all made up,” Kris said. “I’ve done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn’t give a s–t … I’m done … I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody my whole life,” she continued. “I’m done. Done. Dunzo.”

The estranged couple seemed to be on better terms five years later. In an April 2021 episode of the show, Kris was seen giving Caitlyn business advice on starting a YouTube channel. “I’m just proud of my mom for reaching this place of growth where she can be super cordial with Caitlyn,” Kim said in the episode. “Maybe if it’s just baby steps, she doesn’t have to put the whole thing aside, but she’s able to communicate and start that little relationship-building.”

The Kardashians will feature Kris alongside her kids Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, and is set to premiere on Hulu next month.