Family over everything. Chanel West Coast showed off her softer side as she spent time with her parents for the holidays following her Instagram troll takedown. In the throes of holiday cheer, the 31-year-old took to social media to send a message to her haters on Christmas Day.

“I don’t appreciate fake love,” the blonde beauty wrote on her Instagram Story. “Don’t like my s–t if you never [want to] like anything to do with my music. Thanks,” she said with praying hands and heart emojis.

Courtesy Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Previously, Chanel took a stab at a hater who made a dig at her family. “Dudley from Hollywood Imfso [sic] only thing you struggled doing was understanding what your Spanish housekeeper was saying,” the troll wrote, addressing Chanel by her legal name: Chelsea Chanel Dudley.

Courtesy Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Of course, Chanel wasn’t going to stand for any shade thrown at her family. “I grew up with a single mom and worked since I was 15 years old. I never had no housekeeper growing up [lmfao] stfu and sit down,” the Ridiculousness star hit back on December 18. “What makes people like you think they know other people’s life stories??? It’s hilarious!” she wrote with laughing and shrugging emojis. “What else [have] your psychic abilities led you to think you know??? LMAO.”

Despite Chanel’s words to the haters, she quickly got back to her regularly scheduled program with fun-filled holiday content. The rapper celebrated with both her parents and stepmother. She posted a photo of her blended family writing, “First Christmas with my mom and dad together and my stepmom lol.” Growing up, Chanel split her time between her mom, who was based in L.A., and her dad, who was a DJ in New York City. Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Courtesy Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Chanel’s Christmas festivities continued with taking her East Coast dad to a true California attraction. “Took my dad and stepmom to see the #Lakers last night!” she shared on Instagram. “My dad was SO hyped to see the Lakers play live even though they lost to [the] Clippers. It was still a great game and we had a fun Christmas watching it!” she wrote with yellow and purple hearts. We are so happy to see Chanel enjoying the holidays with her family.