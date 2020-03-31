Of course, Chanel West Coast would have an all-pink gym! The 31-year-old took to Instagram to show off her Barbie-inspired workout room along with her toned booty on Monday, March 30.

“Workout time” the Ridiculousness star captioned a selfie displaying her firm derriere in hot pink bike shorts. “All right, welcome to Gym West Coast,” the beauty said as she gave her followers a tour on her Instagram Story. “This is where I am going to start filming some nice little workouts for you guys.” In the clip, viewers can see her pink treadmill and other various fitness equipment — all in her favorite shade of pink. She also noted she will be making a few renovations, adding, “Pretty soon it’s going to be really cute!”

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast/ Instagram

When it comes to interior design, Chanel definitely has a signature style. In mid-March, the “Black Roses” rapper took In Touch on an exclusive tour of her California mansion fit for a hip-hop loving princess.

While every aspect of Chanel’s home has a touch of frill mixed with some street style, her bedroom definitely reflects her personality the most — especially the neon sign that hangs above her bed. “It was all a dream,” reads the famous quote from late rapper Biggie. “I felt like it was the perfect quote to put above my bed because this is where I obviously do a lot of dreaming and my dreams are not just dreams,” Chanel explained. “I will dream and have visions for music videos, dream and have visions for songs,” she said, adding, “I’m out here making moves and my dreams.”

Aside from her motivational wall art, her room is decked out with gold and white fixtures with and plenty of pink accents, including her Barbie beach house wallpaper.

Additionally, her kitchen keeps with her ultra-feminine meets edgy vibe — especially her black paper towels. “Everybody is so intrigued by the black paper towels. It’s a custom designer paper towel holder and these are the most expensive paper towels. So they’re just for show,” Chanel admitted.

It looks like Chanel really does live in Barbie’s dream house!