Feel Better! Chanel West Coast Says She’s ‘Sick With a Fever’ But Her Cute Pups Are Helping Her Heal

That’s what pups are for! Chanel West Coast took to Instagram to share with fans she has been feeling a little under the weather. Luckily, the 31-year-old has her dogs to help nurse her back to health.

“Sick with a fever but my fur babies are legit making me feel better LOL,” Chanel — whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley — wrote on a video of her in bed with two Pomeranians. “Good morning! Good morning!” Chanel said with a rasp on Tuesday, January 28. “You guys are making me feel better, boy,” she added before zooming in on one pup’s button nose.

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast / Instagram

In another video, the brunette beauty snuggled up to pooch Weezy F Baby, who looked pretty relaxed if we say so ourselves. “I missed you, boy. Mommy’s been taking care of you for me. I love you!”

Sounds like Chanel’s mom has been lending a helping hand while her daughter recovers. The West Coasts appear to be pretty close. Back in December, the rapper shared family photos from her fun-filled Christmas holiday. As she posed with her mom, dad and stepmom, we think it’s fair to say her blended family gets along swimmingly.

Being the feisty and loyal woman she is, Chanel would do anything for her family. Over the holidays, a troll tried to take a stab at her upbringing and she was not taking any shade. “Dudley from Hollywood Imfso [sic] only thing you struggled doing was understanding what your Spanish housekeeper was saying,” the hater wrote.

The beauty wasted no time clapping back. “I grew up with a single mom and worked since I was 15 years old. I never had no housekeeper growing up [lmfao] stfu and sit down,” the Ridiculousness star said in response. “What makes people like you think they know other people’s life stories??? It’s hilarious!” she added with laughing and shrugging emojis. “What else [have] your psychic abilities led you to think you know??? LMAO.”

Feel better, Chanel! Hopefully, your mom and pups will help cure your cold.