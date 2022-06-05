Chanel West Coast Debuts Baby Bump at MTV Movie & TV Awards: See Photos!

She’s glowing! Chanel West Coast debuted her baby bump while walking the red carpet ahead of the MTV Movies & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5.

The TV personality, 33, stunned in a tight black dress that was covered in a bold print of pink flowers and green stems. Chanel made sure to move her body to different angles to give fans a good look at her growing baby bump.

In addition to posing for solo shots, the California native shared a number of sweet moments with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, on the red carpet. The expectant parents smiled for the cameras with his arms wrapped around the star’s stomach.

Chanel – whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley – and Dom, 30, attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards just days after announcing the rapper is pregnant with her first child.

“I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” the Ridiculousness star told E! News on June 2. She added, “I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.” Also during the interview, Chanel said she’s experienced nausea related to the pregnancy during her first trimester.

The Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star then gushed about what a great father Dom will be. “Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life,” she shared with the outlet. “Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He’s just so calm and relaxed, and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me.”

In February 2022, Chanel and Dom confirmed their romance exclusively to In Touch. “He’s a really popular model,” she dished, adding that their relationship was “new.” At the time, the “40 Yard Dash” singer said they had “officially” been together for a few months.

Despite only beginning their romance just months before the pregnancy, the couple goes way back. ​​“We’ve known each other for, like, five or so years, but we kind of just rekindled our relationship ‘cause I was in her new music video for ‘Vinyl,’” Dom recalled, referring to Chanel’s single, which she dropped on Valentine’s Day.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Chanel’s baby bump.