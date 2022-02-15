Single no more! Chanel West Coast confirmed she’s dating boyfriend Dom Fenison in an exclusive interview with In Touch at Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew.

“He’s a really popular model,” Chanel, 33, dished to In Touch before Dom joined in on the conversation. Although the Ridiculousness star said their relationship is “new,” Chanel and Dom go way back.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“We’ve known each other for, like, five or so years, but we kind of just rekindled our relationship ‘cause I was in her new music video for ‘Vinyl,'” Dom recalled, referring to Chanel’s new single, which she dropped on Valentine’s Day.

The lovebirds have “officially” been together for a few months and couldn’t be happier! In fact, Chanel and Dom are “working on” becoming America’s “It” couple, they joked. Moreover, the couple agrees that their love languages are “a little bit of touch and words of affirmation.”

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Dom and Chanel gushed over each other via social media. “My Valentine,” the MTV personality captioned an Instagram Story featuring a smiley selfie with Dom. “Baby killed it,” the Los Angeles-based model captioned his own Instagram Story with snippets of the “Vinyl” music video.

In addition to Chanel’s blossoming romance, her music career continues to thrive! With a new album coming out in “spring/early summer,” fans can expect something different from the “No Plans” artist.

“The inspiration is what I go into the studio that day feeling. Some days I’m, like, depressed, so we’re writing a sad love song. Some days I’m happy writing a turn-up, it’s going to be a party song. I usually just go into the studio and make a song usually to go with what I’m feeling that day,” Chanel explained. “So, the album is a culmination of all my different emotions over the past two years, which is a lot of emotions.”

Prior to settling down with Dom, Chanel has mostly kept her love life out of the spotlight. Her most notable public relationship was with Scottish singer Liam Horne from April 2014 to July 2017. She was also romantically linked to rapper Solo Lucci from July 2017 to October 2017.

Reporting by Hannah Kahn