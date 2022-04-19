So in Love! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Pack on the PDA at the Premiere of ‘The Northman’

Love is in the air! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban packed on the PDA at the premiere of The Northman. The country singer supported his wife as they hit the red carpet for her latest film on Monday, April 18.

Nicole, 54, and Keith, 54, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other as they posed for the cameras. He was seen kissing Nicole on the cheek, while they also stood close and wrapped their arms around each other.

At one point, the couple appeared deep in conversation as they leaned into each other. The intimate moment teased a potential kiss between the couple.

The actress stunned in a yellow Prada dress with feather details on both arms. She pulled her hair back into a bun and opted for a more natural makeup look. Meanwhile, Keith looked handsome in an all black suit.

Nicole and Keith tied the knot in 2006. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11.

Before her romance with the “Kiss a Girl” singer, Nicole was married to Tom Cruise, 59, from 1990 to 2001. The exes share daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27.

While Keith always supports Nicole’s impressive acting career, the Big Little Lies alum has admitted to keeping some secrets from her husband. Back in August 2021, Nicole revealed she doesn’t share all the details of her racy sex scenes with him.

The Oscar-winner said Keith understands the demands of her work and chooses to stay in the dark about her projects until the final edit.

“My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved,” the Nine Perfect Strangers star previously told E! News’ Daily Pop. “He sees the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and he’s fresh eyes. He doesn’t read any script, he really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set.”

Nicole has been known to have many steamy on-screen scenes, including with HBO costars Alexander Skarsgård in Big Little Lies and Hugh Grant in The Undoing.

“He doesn’t know much about what I’m really doing,” Nicole joked about the Grammy award-winning singer.

Keep scrolling to see the sweet moments between Nicole and Keith at The Northman premiere on Monday.