Big reputation. Jennifer Coolidge revealed that she slept with “200 people” after playing Stifler’s mom in American Pie.

The role turned Jennifer, 60, into an overnight sensation, while it also seemed to help her sex life. “I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie,” she told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, August 3. “There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

Jennifer became the original “MILF” when the phrase was coined by her fictional son’s classmate Paul Finch, portrayed by Eddie Kaye Thomas, in the 1999 comedy. During the film, her character has several flings with the high school student which earns her the reputation of a “mother I’d like to f–k.”

Additionally, the White Lotus actress said that the attention she received from the film also helped her career in the entertainment industry.

“Maybe I got this special attention because people saw me as Stifler’s Mom or the Legally Blonde woman,” the Massachusetts native said. “So if they see something else … People that I could never get in the door — all of a sudden, they’re asking me to be part of their things.”

After booking her career-making role in American Pie, she reprised the role in American Pie 2, American Wedding and American Reunion. Jennifer also starred in films including The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, A Cinderella Story and played a memorable guest star role on Friends.

In the same interview, Jennifer reflected on how decades of rejection in the industry led her to become fearless.

“10 years of my life of auditioning, none of it added up to a job,” she told the magazine. “The fear is gone when you’re so used to losing. There’s some freedom in that.”

Jennifer has continued to have a successful acting career and recently earned an Emmy Awards nomination in the supporting actress in a limited or anthology series category for her role in The White Lotus.

She said that the HBO series has created more opportunities for herself. “People that I could never get in the door — all of a sudden they’re asking me to be part of their things,” Jennifer shared.