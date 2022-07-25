Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler is known for appearing on the TLC show as Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, but she also has two kids of her own. Keep scrolling to find out more about Caryn’s children.

Who Are Caryn Chandler’s Kids?

The reality TV star shares two children with her ex-husband, Joseph Chandler, whom she was married to for roughly 20 years before he filed for divorce in 2012. The former spouses share a daughter named Brittany, 25, and a son named Connor, 22.

Do Caryn Chandler’s Kids Have Children?

Caryn’s son Connor welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend Ashlee in April 2021. “I’m a grandma!” Caryn wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, “Sweet baby Liam Joseph Chandler arrived Sunday, August 22 (2 weeks early). A bouncing 6 pounds 12 oz of pure joy. My heart … is bursting!”

Matt commented on the post, writing, “Congrats to mom and dad and of course to you too grandma!!”

Courtesy of Caryn Chandler/Instagram

Connor Chandler’s Legal Troubles

Connor was arrested in January 2020 on four charges — two counts of harassment, one attempt to commit a misdemeanor, and one count of criminal mischief in the second degree — after an incident involving his mother, Caryn. He pled guilty to one of the four, criminal mischief, and the remaining charges were dropped. Connor was hit with 18 months of probation spanning from August 2021 through February 2023.

He opened up about his struggle with addiction in a Facebook post in August 2018, apologizing to his loved ones, including mom Caryn. “My name is Connor. And this is my story about how addiction almost took my life. I was 13 years old when I was first introduced to a drug called Xanax. … I realized at the age of 15 I had a drug problem,” he wrote. “I went through eight [inpatient] rehabs, eight outpatient treatment centers, two group homes, 17 times in jail, three warrants, 12 hospital visits for overdose and four friends’ death from overdose before I finally got myself clean.”

Why Weren’t Caryn Chandler’s Kids On LPBW In the Beginning?

When Caryn and Matt revealed their relationship to LPBW viewers during season 17, Brittany and Connor did not initially appear on the show. The siblings later appeared briefly during a season 19 episode of the show that aired in May 2019.

“I wanted to bring my kids to the farm to have lunch with Matt,” Caryn explained on the show. “As we continue to get closer and plan a future together, it’s really important to me for you to have a relationship with them and I know they would like that as well.”

Matt added, “Back when Brittany and Connor were young they used to come and help out during pumpkin season. So her kids know my kids well and I look forward to her family and my family getting closer.”

Since then, the families have continued to blend together and bond. Brittany and Connor have spent a lot of time with Matt and the rest of the Roloff family, even joining them on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Brittany often pays visits to Roloff Farms and hangs out with Zach Roloff‘s wife, Tori, which Caryn frequently posts on her Instagram page.