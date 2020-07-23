Courtesy Caryn Chandler/Instagram

Back in court. Connor Chandler, the son of Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler, was arrested for harassment on January 11 in Oregon, In Touch can confirm. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, he was released the following day. Connor is facing two misdemeanor charges after entering a not guilty plea at his arraignment on January 23. His next hearing, a settlement conference, is set for August 20 after it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Sun was the first to report the news.

This isn’t the first time Connor has found himself in trouble with the law. In 2018, In Touch reported he was arrested for theft in the first degree in 2016 and criminal mischief in the second degree in 2017. At the time, an insider told Radar Online the reality TV star’s son was currently serving a five-year probation term that was extended after he missed a court hearing.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

In August 2018, he also opened up about his struggle with addiction in a Facebook post where he apologized to those he loves, including mom Caryn, 51. “My name is Connor. And this is my story about how addiction almost took my life. I was 13 years old when I was first introduced to a drug called Xanax. … I realized at the age of 15 I had a drug problem,” he wrote. “I went through eight [inpatient] rehabs, eight outpatient treatment centers, two group homes, 17 times in jail, three warrants, 12 hospital visits for overdose and four friends’ death from overdose before I finally got myself clean.”

Speaking directly to the important people in his life, he continued, “I want to [apologize] to anyone and everyone I have hurt in my life. Mom, I’m so sorry. I took you through hell and back with my past [addiction]. But just know, it’s over, and that that’s never going to change.”

Though Caryn regularly shares photos with daughter Brittany Chandler as they vacation with boyfriend Matt Roloff or celebrate Thanksgiving with her family, she’s posted a few rare pictures with her son. “Blessed [with] my two kids,” she captioned a selfie with both of her children in May 2019. In October 2018, she also posted a 2001-era throwback featuring Connor as Peter Pan and Brittany as Tinkerbell. Both kids have also made the trek to Roloff Farms to pick out their own pumpkin courtesy of Matt.