Don’t worry about little Layla Rae Stewart! Mom Carlin Stewart (née Bates) responded to fans’ concerns for her young daughter after they noticed her wearing what looked like an uncomfortable piece of jewelry in several new photos. After the Bringing Up Bates star posted a new Instagram album on August 8, fans had questions about the shots.

“What is the bracelet on her wrist?” one fan wanted to know. “Couldn’t it cut off circulation?” Carlin, 22, was quick to put their fears to rest. “No, it is still loose,” she assured her followers. “Although her arms rolls make it appear tight!”

Courtesy Carlin Bates/Instagram

Layla, the UpTV star’s daughter with husband Evan Stewart, definitely has a lot of rolls — and they’re one of fans’ favorite things about her. Other commenters couldn’t help but gush over her silly faces and chubby limbs, calling her “precious” and “ so sweet.” The little girl looks like she couldn’t be happier in every photo her mama snaps, and the parents sure snap a lot.

Jewelry aside, the tot has dealt with some health issues over the past few months. In May, the parents opened up about how their daughter has breathing issues, likely stemming from a hole in her heart. Her heart is expected to clear up on its own over time, but Carlin and Evan need to keep a close eye on Layla in the meantime. In June, they revealed she still has the occasional “little breathing episodes,” but shared they are “learning to trust God” and enjoying the little things — which the mom gushed about in her newest post.

“I’m totally obsessed with every little stage of growth she goes through! Those chubby smiles, adorable laughs, and even the late-night wake up calls that keep us on our toes, are all things keeping us wrapped around her finger,” Carlin captioned the Instagram album. “She just started trying solid foods, and we are cracking up at her expressions! She’s also scooting all over the place and getting SO close to crawling. She’s finding her voice and makes the cutest squeals of excitement when she sees her daddy come home from work. She reaches for absolutely everything, so we have to be careful at the table. We just keep counting our blessings and doing our best to soak up each of these little moments, because they’re flying by way too fast.”