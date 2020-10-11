Reconciliation? Cardi B reunited with estranged husband Offset during her birthday weekend getaway to Las Vegas on Saturday, October 10. The on-again, off-again couple even enjoyed a kiss while partying together in Sin City.

Offset, 28, and Cardi were spotted clubbing together to ring in her 28th birthday with a group of friends. They continued the party at a private home and toward the end of the night, the Migos member gifted the “WAP” rapper with a Rolls-Royce featuring their daughter Kulture’s name embroidered on the seats, according to TMZ. After the grand gesture, Cardi and Offset shared a steamy kiss. The party continued into Sunday, October 11 and Offset shared video clips of Cardi dancing and twerking with their crew at a lavish hotel pool.

Courtesy of @offsetyrn/Instagram

The Bronx native and the “Clout” rapper sparked reconciliation rumors after she took to Instagram on Friday, October 9 to share another over-the-top birthday present — a billboard featuring a photo of Cardi and 2-year-old Kulture with a message that read: “Happy birthday, mommy. Love, Kulture.”

“Oh my goodness, oh my God. Awwww,” the “I Like It” artist could be heard saying to someone off-camera in the clip. She captioned the video, “Thank you sir. I love it.” Even though she didn’t specify who she was talking to, fans speculated the gift was from her hubby.

As In Touch previously reported, Cardi (real name: Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) filed for divorce from Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) on September 15 after three years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, their divorce was classified as “contested” as she stated their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

The split shocked fans since the couple seemed to be going strong after weathering Offset’s 2017 cheating scandal. On September 19, Cardi broke her silence about the reason for their breakup. “The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s–that ever happened before. It’s not because [of] the cheating,” she said via an Instagram Live. “I just got tired of f–king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be … you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people.”

While she also told fans she wasn’t ready to move on amid her breakup, she confirmed they weren’t on speaking terms when she defended Offset from trolls who felt they could “drag” the Georgia native on social media.

“I don’t give a f— if you don’t like him,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Thursday, October 8. “I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s— out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture.”